36 foreign nationals arrested over illegal stay

At least 36 foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested by the Immigration authorities in Kampala's Central Business District due to lack of valid identification documents. Ms Josephine Ekwang Ali, the Commissioner Inspection and Legal Services at the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration, said the suspects were arrested from various buildings on Market Street and at two car bonds in Nakawa, a Kampala Suburb.

Chicago, IL

