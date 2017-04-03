You are thieves, Museveni tells Finan...

You are thieves, Museveni tells Finance officials

Raging over the extraordinary scale of corruption in his Cabinet, President Museveni has described the Finance ministry as "a ministry of thieves" and volunteered more details on how senior government officials arrested last week, had solicited a bribe of more than Shs15b from Chinese investors who wanted to establish a Shs2 trillion phosphates plant in Tororo District.

