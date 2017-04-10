Women MPs to engage cultural leaders ...

Women MPs to engage cultural leaders on FGM

6 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

PIC: Remanded children receiving an assortment of items from International Inner Wheel President Oluyemisi Alatise , Inner Wheel Kampala and Inner Wheel Mengo at the Naguru Remand Home in Kampala. KAMPALA - Women members of parliament led by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga have pledged to intensify their engagement with cultural leaders to combat female genital mutilation .

