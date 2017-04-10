What Uganda spends on Missions abroad
Uganda's embassy in Bujumbura is second to that in New York in terms of budget allocation, an analysis of the Foreign Affairs medium term expenditure framework book indicates. According to the book, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has allocated Shs8.9b to the Bujumbura Mission, coming second to New York with Shs18.b. They are followed by Washington, US , England , Belgium , Geneva, Switzerland , Italy , France and China budget allocations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC