West Nile leaders demand law on mosquito nets
Leaders in Arua and Zombo districts want the Ministry of Health to enact a law that will punish citizens who misuse the treated mosquito nets distributed by the government. The leaders revealed how residents use mosquito nets as bedsheets, and for caging chicks and coffee seedlings against pests.
