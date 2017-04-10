Watch French Montana, Swae Lee Party ...

Watch French Montana, Swae Lee Party in Uganda in 'Unforgettable' Video

French Montana and Rae Sremmurd 's Swae Lee party with the community of Kampala, Uganda in their celebratory video for "Unforgettable." French was inspired to film the "Unforgettable" video in Uganda after watching a dance clip of the country's Triplets Ghetto Kids on YouTube.

