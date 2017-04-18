War in Uganda: Coverage of the 1979 liberation war
War in Uganda: The legacy of Idi Amin is probably the only book yet to have graced the bookstores about the 1979 war that toppled former president Idi Amin. The book was written by American journalists Tony Avirgan and Martha Honey, then based in Tanzania, who were given a rare opportunity to follow in the tracks of the advancing Tanzania People's Defence Forces as they marched to capture Kampala and topple former president Idi Amin in April 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC