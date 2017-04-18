War in Uganda: Coverage of the 1979 l...

War in Uganda: Coverage of the 1979 liberation war

Daily Monitor

War in Uganda: The legacy of Idi Amin is probably the only book yet to have graced the bookstores about the 1979 war that toppled former president Idi Amin. The book was written by American journalists Tony Avirgan and Martha Honey, then based in Tanzania, who were given a rare opportunity to follow in the tracks of the advancing Tanzania People's Defence Forces as they marched to capture Kampala and topple former president Idi Amin in April 1979.

Chicago, IL

