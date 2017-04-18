US to Continue Training Regional Troo...

US to Continue Training Regional Troops Against Lord's Resistance Army

Soldiers of the Uganda People's Defense Force patrol in the jungle in the Central African Republic as they look for Lord's Resistance Army fighters. The United States said on Thursday it would maintain training for east and central African regional forces to prevent warlord Joseph Kony's rebels from regrouping, despite plans to pull troops from operations hunting the insurgents.

