UNBS officials grilled over counterfeit goods
PIC: UNBS executive directro Dr Ben Manyindo KAMPALA - Officials from Uganda National Bureau of Standards had a hard time explaining why they have failed to control the influx of counterfeit and substandard goods in the market. Although the officials led by the executive director Dr Ben Manyindo had come to defend their budget for the financial year 2017/18, the MPs on the trade committee instead turned the meeting into a grilling session on counterfeit goods in the market.
