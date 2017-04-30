UK investment and export promotion co...

UK investment and export promotion conference aimed at benefiting Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The conference themed "Uganda is ready for business with the Midlands. "Boosting trade & investment opportunities" is organised by Uganda Convention-UK in conjunction with the Uganda High Commission UK; along with strategic partners to include: Black Country, Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership , Worcestershire Business Central will take place at the prestigious West Bromwich Albion Football Club, The Richardson Suite, The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B71 4LF, starting at 9:00am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC