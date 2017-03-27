Uganda's "Uber for Motorcycles" Focuses on Safety

If I needed to be convinced of the utility of SafeBoda, a ride-hailing app for motorcycle taxis in Uganda's capital, Kampala, the accident scene I witnessed on my first ride with the service more than did the trick. On a Monday afternoon in March, as I sat on the back of a 110-cc, Indian-manufactured "boda boda," as moto-taxis here are known, my driver, Abdallah Mawejje, braked as traffic slowed along one of the city's many exhaust-filled thoroughfares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tech Review.