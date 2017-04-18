Ugandans win prestigious awards
Edridah Muheki Tukahebwa from Bulindo, Kampala and Grace Aciro Oyat from Abera, Lamwo, were unveiled as the big winners at last night's Women in Focus Awards a prestigious international initiative celebrating the crucial role women play in the ongoing fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases. Aciro, 45, beat off stiff competition from females around the world to scoop the coveted Women in Focus Inspirational Award , while fellow Ugandan Tukahebwa, 51, was awarded the Women in Focus Leadership Award .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC