Ugandans win prestigious awards

Edridah Muheki Tukahebwa from Bulindo, Kampala and Grace Aciro Oyat from Abera, Lamwo, were unveiled as the big winners at last night's Women in Focus Awards a prestigious international initiative celebrating the crucial role women play in the ongoing fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases. Aciro, 45, beat off stiff competition from females around the world to scoop the coveted Women in Focus Inspirational Award , while fellow Ugandan Tukahebwa, 51, was awarded the Women in Focus Leadership Award .

