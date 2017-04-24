Ugandan universities to teach Chinese language courses
Ugandan universities are set to introduce Chinese language and culture courses as part of efforts to promote the understanding of China. The state minister for higher education, John Muyingo revealed on Sunday that more local universities were preparing to start teaching the courses.
