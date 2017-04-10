Ugandan Inventors Invent Better Way t...

Ugandan Inventors Invent Better Way to Diagnose Pneumonia

Three university engineering graduates in Uganda are taking on one of the leading killers of young children in Africa - pneumonia. They say the prototype of their invention, a "smart jacket" they have named Mama's Hope, can diagnose the illness faster and more accurately than the current medical protocol.

