Ugandan Inventors Invent Better Way to Diagnose Pneumonia
Three university engineering graduates in Uganda are taking on one of the leading killers of young children in Africa - pneumonia. They say the prototype of their invention, a "smart jacket" they have named Mama's Hope, can diagnose the illness faster and more accurately than the current medical protocol.
