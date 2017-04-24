Ugandan court sends jailed Museveni c...

Ugandan court sends jailed Museveni critic back to prison

Read more: Reuters

Ugandan prominent academic Stella Nyanzi smiles as she appears at Buganda Road court charged with cybercrimes after she posted profanity-filled denunciations of president Yoweri Museveni on Facebook, in Kampala, Uganda April 25, 2017. Uganda's high court sent a jailed academic and critic of veteran President Yoweri Museveni back to prison on Wednesday and cleared the way for a compulsory mental examination, her lawyer told Reuters.

