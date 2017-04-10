Ugandan academic charged for criticis...

Ugandan academic charged for criticising president on Facebook

The Ugandan government charged a prominent academic with a "cyber harassment" offence on Monday after she repeatedly posted criticism of President Yoweri Museveni and his wife on Facebook, according to court documents. Ugandan prominent academic Stella Nyanzi stands in the dock at Buganda Road court for criticising the wife of President Yoweri Museveni on social media, in Kampala, Uganda April 10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

