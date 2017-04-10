Uganda: War On Corruption Rages As Mi...

Uganda: War On Corruption Rages As Minister Divides MPs

2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Yoweri Museveni's determination to disprove critics of his controversial Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo this week had junior Labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki tilt the scale in his favour. The minister's arrest at a Kampala hotel for allegedly taking a bribe from Sudanese businessman Muhammad Hamid expectedly divided the August House.

