Uganda: Uganda to Retire Bush War Generals

Among those to exit the Uganda People's Defence Forces is Gen David Sejusa, who will be retired next year. Two years after the former Coordinator of Intelligence Services walks away from an army with which he has had a love-and-hate relationship for more than three decades, Gen Sejusa will be joined in civilian life by police chief, Gen Kayihura is set to leave with another notable, Maj Gen Pecos Kuteesa, who, along with President Yoweri Museveni and the opposition leader, Col Dr Kizza Besigye, have recorded the events of that guerrilla war in books.

