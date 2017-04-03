Uganda: UEGCL, Makerere Sign Pact to Promote Renewable Energy
Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Makerere University College of Engineering, Design, Arts and technology to develop joint programmes aimed at creating skills in education and training. At a function held at Makerere University in Kampala on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu and UEGCL chief executive officer, Mr Harrison Mutikanga, signed the five-year MoU through which the two institutions will identify and develop strategies to support and promote studies in specialised fields in the energy sector.
