Uganda to host UN summit on refugees

Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek addressing the media flanked by Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda and UN Resident Coordinator, Rosa Malang. Photo by Denis Dibele Antnio Guterres have agreed to convene a refugee solidarity summit in Kampala to pave way for solutions to the increasing influx of refugees in Uganda and the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.