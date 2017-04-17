Uganda: Suitable Candidate to Replace Museveni Named

The ruling NRM party secretary general has asked the people of Ntungamo District to woo back into the NRM fold former army commander and current FDC president, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, saying he is a sober politician and capable of succeeding President Museveni. Ms Justine Lumumba, who represented First Lady Janet Museveni at a belated Women's Day celebrations for Ntungamo District at Rwenanura Primary School playground in Rweikiniro Sub-county, said: "Gen Muntu comes from this district, from Kitunga, I even know the village where he comes from, he is a sober man but he is walking with wrong company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.