Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Goes to High Co...

Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Goes to High Court to Fight Mental Exam

The Criminal division of the High court has recalled from Buganda Road chief Magistrate's court the case file of Dr Stella Nyanzi, the jailed Makerere University researcher, following an appeal by her lawyers. Nyanzi, a virulent government critic on social media, is facing criminal charges for allegedly referring to President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks" in a Facebook post.

Chicago, IL

