Uganda/South Africa: Ochan Confounds His Critics With a Decisive Performance
March might have bathed Uganda in sunshine, but it also brought with it clouds of gloom whose buffets Benjamin Ochan had to weather. He was widely praised for choosing to travel to Pretoria with KCCA FC for a Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns a day after losing his father.
