Uganda: Some Reflections On the 2017/2018 Budget

Estimates for the 2017/2018 National Budget were tabled in the Bunge or Parliament of Uganda on April 5 by State minister for Finance, David Bahati. According to the minister, the Budget for the next financial year totals Shs28.9 trillion which is Shs2 trillion more than that of the 2016/2017 financial year which stands at Shs26.3 trillion.

