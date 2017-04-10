Uganda: Scientists Now Fight Alien Cr...

Uganda: Scientists Now Fight Alien Crop Pest

After finding a temporary pesticide combination that works against the fall armyworm, Uganda's scientists now seek a lasting solution to the pests that have invaded more than half of the country posing a significant threat to food security. Agriculture ministry officials told The EastAfrican that the armyworms have spread to at least 54 districts that are major maize growing areas.

