Uganda: Scientists Now Fight Alien Crop Pest
After finding a temporary pesticide combination that works against the fall armyworm, Uganda's scientists now seek a lasting solution to the pests that have invaded more than half of the country posing a significant threat to food security. Agriculture ministry officials told The EastAfrican that the armyworms have spread to at least 54 districts that are major maize growing areas.
