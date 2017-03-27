Uganda: Sanitary Pad Crowdfunding Uns...

Uganda: Sanitary Pad Crowdfunding Unsettles Uganda's Elite

Ugandan girls are missing school because they can't afford hygiene products. Activists are helping out, but a crowdfunding campaign to buy millions of sanitary pads has fallen foul of the country's authoritarian regime.

