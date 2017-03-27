Uganda: Rwenzururu Kingdom Loyalists ...

Uganda: Rwenzururu Kingdom Loyalists Amnesty Offer Extended

2 hrs ago

Following the expiry of the 30 days ultimatum given to remnants of Rwenzururu loyalists, more 16 days have been added to allow them come out of their hideouts or face assault by security forces. The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Mr James Mwesigye, while receiving three recovered police guns last week at Kasangali Market in Bwesumbu Sub-county, announced the extension of the deadline to April 18 for security operatives to launch another offensive into Rwenzori Mountain to flash out those believed to be hiding there.

Chicago, IL

