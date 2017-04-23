Uganda ready to welcome Qatar's Islam...

Uganda ready to welcome Qatar's Islamic banks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The Republic of Uganda, which is working aggressively to attract Qatari investors to all sectors of its booming economy, is ready to welcome Islamic banking and financial service providers from Qatar "with open arms", said the Finance Minister of the East African nation. "The Islamic banking and financial services have one big attraction to us - interest-free financing provision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC