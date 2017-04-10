Uganda: President Calls for Drip Irri...

Uganda: President Calls for Drip Irrigation As a Solution to Drought

President Museveni has said that about half of the 122 million coffee seedlings distributed to farmers by the UPDF under the Operation Wealth Creation programme have dried up due to drought. Mr Museveni who was addressing a rally in Mayuge District on Tuesday, blamed farmers for not irrigating the seedlings.

