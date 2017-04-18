Uganda: Police Summon Tycoon Over 'Se...

Uganda: Police Summon Tycoon Over 'Sex and Bribery' Scandal

Police last week summoned Mr Muhammad Hamid, the chairman of Aya Investments Ltd, over accusations that he sexually abused his female employee before sacking her in December last year. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima echoed last week's statement that police was trying to get the videos which the complainant said show Mr Hamid molesting her.

Chicago, IL

