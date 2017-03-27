Uganda: Police Stop Family From Takin...

Uganda: Police Stop Family From Taking Student's Body From a Kampala Hospital

Police in Kitintale, a Kampala city suburb have stopped the family of a 16-year-girl who died at school from taking the body for burial until a postmortem is conducted to ascertain the cause of death. Confusion on Sunday lurked at both Crane High School where the girl was studying and Kitintale Hospital where she was taken after complaining of headache.




