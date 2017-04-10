Uganda: Police On the Spot Over Aya B...

Uganda: Police On the Spot Over Aya Boss Sex Allegations

Police are yet to summon and also extract a statement from the Aya Group chairman, Mr Mohammed Mohammed Hamid, who was accused of sexual harassment by his former female employee, in a case that has since stoked controversy. A former female worker of AYA Group reported Mr Hamid, her boss to Old Kampala Police Station for allegedly sexually assaulting her at his posh Nakasero Hill Hotel built on former UBC land The victim, who claims to have been sexually abused by Mr Hamid since 2015, opened two criminal cases, one of sexual abuse at old Kampala Police Station and assault at Central Police Station Kampala.

