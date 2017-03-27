Uganda: Police Chief Addresses Row With Intelligence Agencies
Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura has for the first time addressed the friction between police and other security agencies investigating the murder of Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the former police spokesman. Kaweesi, his driver and bodyguard, were gunned down on March 17 a few metres from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa division, Kampala.
