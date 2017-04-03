Uganda: Plan to Turn Gulu Airfield In...

Uganda: Plan to Turn Gulu Airfield Into Airport Still Waiting

In the first week of January 2014, the then Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Abraham Byandala, was in Gulu to commission maintenance works on the runway, taxiway and Apron at Gulu airfield. "In the future we shall upgrade this airport to international standards with larger passenger terminal building, fire and rescue services infrastructure, put runway lights, new car park, access roads, air navigation and traffic control facilities and cargo operations infrastructure," Mr Byandala said.

