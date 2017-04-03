Uganda: Over 500,000 People Living Wi...

Uganda: Over 500,000 People Living With Cancer Unknowingly

Experts at the UCI blame this on the inability of medical personnel throughout the country to diagnose the different kinds of cancer and the reluctance of people to go for screening. UCI registers 4,500 new cancer cases, which is only four per cent of the estimated number of case patients.

