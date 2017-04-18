Uganda: Opposition Parliament Leader 'Weak and Frivolous' in Parliament
Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has called the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza weak at a weekly party news conference in Kampala yesterday. Mr Mao also accused Ms Kiiza of being frivolous on the floor of Parliament.
