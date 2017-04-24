Uganda: Opposition Leader Besigye Dem...

Uganda: Opposition Leader Besigye Demands Police Chief's Sacking

Former Opposition presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has called for the sacking or immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura for what he terms as failure to do his job among other things. The police force which Gen Kayihura leads has recently been under fire over allegations of infiltration by criminals who terrorise Ugandans.

Chicago, IL

