Uganda: One Killed As Floods Cut Off Mbale-Tirinyi Highway

Budaka/Kibuku - Heavy rains that have pounded some parts of the eastern region since mid-March on Monday washed away three bridges on the Mbale-Tirinyi road, leaving one person dead. The rains washed away three new bridges; Sala in Kibuku District, Nasanga located between Budaka and Kibuku districts, and Nandusi in Budaka District cutting off the Mbale- Tirinyi road.

