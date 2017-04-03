Uganda: Not So Fast, Uganda Tells Ken...

Uganda: Not So Fast, Uganda Tells Kenya Over Decision to End Railway Concession

Uganda has differed with Kenya over the decision to terminate the management of their joint railway by Qalaa Holdings of Egypt, saying there are better alternatives to addressing the dispute on concession fee arrears. Uganda Railways Corporation managing director Charles Kateba said the Rift Valley Railways concession "still stands" because "there are other options," though URC had "no clear decision at the moment."

