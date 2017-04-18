Uganda: New Report Cautions Banks On ...

Uganda: New Report Cautions Banks On Agent Banking

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A new market report has revealed the opportunities that lie within agent banking but at the same time cautioned banks on the challenges of the model. The demand and supply side survey report for agency banking, which was launched at Kampala Serena Hotel last week, was produced by Financial Sector Deepening Uganda in partnership with Microsave.

Chicago, IL

