Uganda: New Report Cautions Banks On Agent Banking
A new market report has revealed the opportunities that lie within agent banking but at the same time cautioned banks on the challenges of the model. The demand and supply side survey report for agency banking, which was launched at Kampala Serena Hotel last week, was produced by Financial Sector Deepening Uganda in partnership with Microsave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC