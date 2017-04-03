Uganda: Museveni Set to Vet Government Messages
President Museveni has ordered ministries to stop declaring state of emergencies without his prior approval of their messages to the public. President Museveni voiced his concerns in a letter he wrote to the Vice President and copied to all permanent secretaries of all ministries on January 20, this year.
