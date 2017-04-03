Uganda: Museveni Pushes Police Boss On Murder Investigations
In a meeting with President Museveni on April 6, Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura was directed to swiftly conclude the ongoing prominent murder investigations, The Observer has learnt. At the same time, highly placed police sources told us that Kayihura's chances of re-appointment to a fifth term could depend on how successful he will be in executing that presidential assignment.
