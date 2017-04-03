Uganda: Museveni Promises Fair Trial ...

Uganda: Museveni Promises Fair Trial in Social Activist Akena's Murder Case

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Museveni who is joined has met with parents and relatives of Kenneth Watmon Akena who was shot dead at Lugogo, Kampala last year. Mr Museveni met with Akena's father Mr Francis Omona and Mr Susan Omona and uncles Ojok Ojara and Geoffrey Laptoo in Pajule in Pader District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC