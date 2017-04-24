Uganda: MPs Challenge Minister Bahati...

Uganda: MPs Challenge Minister Bahati On 2020 Oil Projections

The Minister of State for Planning David Bahati on Monday failed to confirm whether Uganda will be ready for commercial oil exploration by 2020. The Minister was appearing before Parliament's Budget Committee to explain the status of recommendations made by Parliament on the shs 30 tn Budget Framework Paper for 2017-2018.

Chicago, IL

