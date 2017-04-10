Uganda moves to freeze Mukulu's assets in Tanzania
Almost two years after his arrest, government of Uganda through the Director of Public Prosecution is moving to freeze the assets of Jamil Mukulu , the former elusive leader of the Allied Democratic Forces . In April 2015, Mukulu was arrested in Tanzania after close to two decades on the run.
