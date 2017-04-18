Uganda losing millions in illegal fis...

Uganda losing millions in illegal fishing says ministry

Minister Vincent Ssempijja hands a certificate to a soldier passed out for the Fisheries protection Unit as his PS Mr Pius Wakabi and unit commander Maj James Nuwagaba observe. Photo by Paul Adude Maj James Nuwagaba the UPDF commanding officer Fisheries Protection Unit , during the pass out said the newly trained 50 army officers would join the 56 first batch deployed on parts of Lake Victoria, Lake Kyoga and Bwera-Kasese to oversee the enforcement of law around the water bodies in the country.

