Uganda: Legislator Disowns Dead 'Husband'

The Woman Member of Parliament for Kole District has distanced herself from any attribution or portrayal which puts her in a relationship with deceased Ambrose Eger, a former lecturer of Gulu University. Eger died on April 8. Whereas Ms Judith Alyek , claims that no relationship existed between them, Eger's relatives of Inomo clan and local leaders aver to the contrary.

