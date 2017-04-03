Uganda: KCCA - Ordinance to Regulate ...

Uganda: KCCA - Ordinance to Regulate Boda Boda Industry in Offing

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Three years after Kampala Capital City Authority embarked on registration of all commercial motorcycle riders, commonly known as boda bodas, only 25 per cent are in the authority's records. According to a six-year performance summary report released by KCCA on Wednesday, only 54,393 boda boda operators have so far been registered in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC