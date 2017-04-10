Uganda: Journalist Abducted, Assaulted

Unknown assailants on April 8, 2017, abducted and assaulted Gertrude Uwitware, a health reporter for the private Ugandan broadcaster NTV, from the streets of Kampala, according to the journalist and her employer. On April 2, Uwitware published an article on her blog praising Stella Nyanzi, an academic jailed for Facebook posts criticizing Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Janet, who is also the education minister.

