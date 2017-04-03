Uganda Investment Authority gets new ...

Uganda Investment Authority gets new boss

Uganda Investment Authority board has appointed Ms Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire as the new executive director after a two round search process that started in February 2017. UIA board chairman, Mr Emely Kugonza made the announcement on Monday at the agency's headquarters in Kampala.

